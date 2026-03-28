General Secretary of AJYCP's Bhuragaon Regional Committee expelled over anti-constitutional

Utpal Nath, who was serving as the General Secretary of the Bhuragaon Regional Committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), has been expelled from the organisation over alleged anti-constitutional activities.

According to an official notice issued by the Morigaon District Committee of AJYCP, Nath has been removed from his post as General Secretary with immediate effect. He has also been expelled from the primary membership of the organisation.

The decision was taken after his activities were found to be in violation of the organisation’s constitution. The order has been communicated to the concerned office bearers and district-level leaders.

The AJYCP stated that strict action would be taken against any member found acting against the organisation’s principles and guidelines.