Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the INDI alliance of leveraging saints and sadhus to bolster their vote bank. Taking to social media platform 'X', Sarma expressed his discontent over what he termed as the exploitation of religious figures by the political coalition.

Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Saints and sadhus are an important part of our culture. It is very sad that the egoistic alliance is using saints to save its vote bank".

संत और साधु हमारी संस्कृति का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा हैं। बेहद दुख की बात है कि अपने वोट बैंक को बचाने के लिए घमंडिया गठबंधन संतों की आलोचना कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/kL9Wh19fMy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2024

Earlier today he also accused Congress party of failing to respect and uphold the Indian Constitution.

During a media interaction on the campaign trail, CM Sarma questioned the contributions of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress party towards the upliftment of marginalized communities, specifically targeting Rahul Gandhi.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi how many OBCs, STs, or SCs were turned into corporates by Nehru. In contrast, PM Modi has appointed a tribal representative as the President of India," Sarma stated. He challenged Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stance on Hinduism, asserting that India's identity is deeply rooted in its Hindu civilization and a rich history spanning 5,000 years.