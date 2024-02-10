A foreign national was arrested in Guwahati by Dispur Police on February 10 for allegedly overstaying a visa for over five years.

The foreigner, who arrived in Guwahati years ago, had not returned even after the expiry of the visa.

As per reports, the foreign national's visa had expired in 2018 itself, however, he had been overstaying for over five years.



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The accused foreigner was identified as originally from the African nation Ghana.

A probe was initiated and the matter is being looked into.

More details awaited.