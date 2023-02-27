Around 142 people returned to the Sanatan Dharma on February 27 at a religious event held in Tiwa Shong village in Jagiroad, Assam said Goba Deoraja Raj Parishad.

A ‘Ghar Wapsi’ (return to the fold or reconversion) ceremony, was held under the initiative of Goba Deoraja Raj Parishad a religious function wherein the family members themselves returned to Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, the general secretary of Goba Deoraja Raj Parishad, Jur Singh Bordoloi said, "Around 1100 families originally from the Tiwa tribe who have earlier converted to Christianity have decided to return to Sanatan Dharma."

Further, he said that the people have willfully co-operated with the parishad, adopted the religion, and promised to stay with the Hindu faith, adding, ''The people returned to Tiwa culture and tradition leaving their Christian identity behind''.

Also Read: Assam: 7 German nationals detained on charges of "religious conversion" in Kaziranga

The general sectary also claimed that the Tiwa people who have decided to embrace Hinduism were originally Hindus by birth, however, few of their forefathers and fathers adopted Christianity due to their economic conditions and lack of education.

"We will support the people so that they can earn their livelihood and also engage them in training programmes such as farming," he added.

He also claimed that much of the assistance has been done by the state government, and schools have been set up by the Tiwa councils so that children get quality education.

The parishad has also engaged much of their efforts in enrolling their names in the voters' list and provided ration cards.

Earlier in 2022, seven German nationals have been detained from a resort near Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam for flouting visa norms and indulging in religious activities.

There has been an allegation that these people were involved in religious conversion through Assam police did not confirm if these charges are true.

Again three Swedish nationals were also detained in Assam's Naharkatia on charges of violating tourist visa norms and indulging in religious conversions. They were fined and deported to their country of origin.

"They were certainly involved in religious activities though I'm not competent to say if they were indulging in conversion. They came here on tourist visas. To take part in religious activities, they needed to take missionary visas. For now, we have detained them, asked them to pay the fine for flouting visa norms and leave the country, as per the law," said GP Singh had told India Today NE.

Singh claimed that police retrieved video graphics evidence from the German nationals which prove their involvement in religious activities.