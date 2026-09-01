‘Ghar Wapsi’ ceremony held in Assam’s Lakhipur after muslim woman embraces Sanatan Dharma
Organisers in Lakhipur held a 'Ghar Wapsi' ceremony after a woman reportedly embraced Sanatan Dharma and married a Hindu man. The episode has triggered discussion locally, while key details have not been independently established.
- The incident involving conversion and marriage sparked discussion across Lakhipur locality
- Organisers said the woman changed faith voluntarily and without inducement
- She was reportedly in a relationship with a Hindu man
A reported case of religious conversion and marriage has sparked discussion in Lakhipur of Assam’s Cachar district, following an event described by organisers as a ‘Ghar Wapsi’ ceremony.
According to the claims surrounding the incident, a Muslim woman who was reportedly in a relationship with a local Hindu man voluntarily left Islam and embraced Sanatan Dharma. She is also reported to have married her partner according to Hindu rituals.
Following the marriage, a ‘Ghar Wapsi’ programme was organised in Lakhipur under the initiative of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, with several members of the organisations attending the event.
The organisations claimed that the woman embraced Sanatan Dharma of her own free will and without any pressure or inducement.
The reported conversion and marriage have generated considerable discussion in the Lakhipur area. Further details regarding the couple and the circumstances surrounding the conversion have not been independently established.
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