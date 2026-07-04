'Ghost Rider' black panther spotted in Manas, CMO Assam showcases rare wildlife moment
CMO Assam shared visuals of a rare melanistic black panther sighting in Manas National Park. The post highlighted the park's biodiversity and the state's eco-tourism and conservation focus.
- CMO Assam shared visuals of the elusive big cat on X
- The post described the melanistic animal as the Ghost Rider at Manas
- Officials highlighted Manas National Park's extraordinary biodiversity through the rare wildlife moment
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam on July 4 showcased a rare sighting of a melanistic black panther, describing it as the "Ghost Rider at Manas", in a post shared on X.
Sharing stunning visuals of the elusive big cat, the CMO highlighted the extraordinary biodiversity of Manas National Park, one of India's most celebrated wildlife destinations.
"The Ghost Rider at Manas!... where the elusive melanistic black panther quietly steals the show. A rare glimpse into the wild that reminds us why Manas remains one of India's most extraordinary forests," the post read.
The rare sighting of the melanistic black panther, often referred to as the "ghost of the forest" due to its elusive nature, has drawn widespread appreciation from wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.
The post also underscored Manas National Park's rich wildlife heritage and reaffirmed Assam's commitment to preserving its unique biodiversity and promoting eco-tourism in the state.
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