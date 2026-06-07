GI-tagged Assam lemons reach Dubai, marking export milestone
The Assam CMO highlighted the export of GI-tagged Assam lemons to Dubai. The move was presented as a sign of wider global reach and new opportunities for regional farmers.
- The Assam CMO called the development a milestone for regional products
- A post on X linked the move to rising global recognition
- The ministry said NERAMAC facilitated the overseas consignment under MDoNER
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam on June 7, highlighted the export of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Assam lemons to Dubai, describing it as a reflection of the growing global recognition of the Northeast's agricultural produce and farmer-led enterprise.
In a post on X, the CMO said the export marks an important milestone in expanding the international presence of products from the region.
“GI-tagged Assam lemons reaching Dubai reflect the growing global recognition of Northeast India’s quality produce and farmer-led enterprise,” the CMO stated.
The post shared a message from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), which noted that the export was facilitated by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC).
According to MDoNER, the initiative underscores the expanding global reach of agricultural products from the Northeast while creating new opportunities for farmers and producers in the region.
“Assam Lemon Goes Global! NERAMAC, under MDoNER, facilitated export of Assam’s GI-tagged lemons to Dubai. The initiative highlights Northeast India’s global reach, turning local produce into a symbol of quality, farmer empowerment, and new opportunities,” the ministry said.
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