GI-tagged Assam lemons reach Dubai, marking export milestone

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam on June 7, highlighted the export of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Assam lemons to Dubai, describing it as a reflection of the growing global recognition of the Northeast's agricultural produce and farmer-led enterprise.

In a post on X, the CMO said the export marks an important milestone in expanding the international presence of products from the region.

“GI-tagged Assam lemons reaching Dubai reflect the growing global recognition of Northeast India’s quality produce and farmer-led enterprise,” the CMO stated.

The post shared a message from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), which noted that the export was facilitated by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC).

According to MDoNER, the initiative underscores the expanding global reach of agricultural products from the Northeast while creating new opportunities for farmers and producers in the region.





Assam Lemon Goes Global! NERAMAC, under MDoNER, facilitated export of Assam’s GI-tagged lemons to Dubai. The initiative highlights Northeast India’s global reach, turning local produce into a symbol of quality, farmer empowerment, and new opportunities. #MDoNERIndia #Assam pic.twitter.com/BNMYd1IjaQ — MDoNER India (@MDoNER_India) June 6, 2026

“Assam Lemon Goes Global! NERAMAC, under MDoNER, facilitated export of Assam’s GI-tagged lemons to Dubai. The initiative highlights Northeast India’s global reach, turning local produce into a symbol of quality, farmer empowerment, and new opportunities,” the ministry said.