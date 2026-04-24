Girl allegedly beheads mother, injures father and sister in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong, arrested

A woman was allegedly killed by her daughter in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on April 23 night, according to reports.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday late night at Lalung Gaon in the Deramukh area. The accused, identified as Puja Malang, is alleged to have attacked her mother, Anumai Malang, with a sharp weapon while she was asleep. The victim was reportedly beheaded during the assault.

Reports indicate that the accused also attacked her father, Premendra Malang, and her sister using the same weapon. Their current condition has not been officially detailed.

Following the incident, the accused allegedly fled the house and concealed herself in a bamboo grove located behind the residence. Police personnel reached the scene during the night and initiated a search operation but were unable to locate her immediately.

In the early hours of Thursday, April 24, the police traced Puja Malang to the bamboo grove and apprehended her. During the operation, officers also recovered the severed head of the victim from the area.

Authorities seized multiple items from the scene, including a machete-like weapon, a pair of scissors, and other materials believed to be connected to the crime.

The accused has been taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the motive and sequence of events leading to the incident.