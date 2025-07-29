Assam man gets life term for murder of elderly couple

The Sonitpur Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced Gitumoni Bezboruah to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of an elderly Anglo-Indian couple in Potiachuburi.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Majid Mahmud Mahiuddin delivered the verdict, while acquitting his brother, Ujjal Bezboruah, in the same case.

The couple were brutally killed in their home on November 20, 2020. Their bodies were discovered the following day.

According to police, the attackers had looted cash and jewellery before fleeing the scene.