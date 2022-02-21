GUWAHATI: Noted artist Zubeen Garg stated that it is "impossible" to complete Bihu functions in a week after the announcement by the Assam government that Bihu functions must be completed within a week.

Zubeen, interacting with media at Tangla town in Udalguri district of Assam said that since an artist cannot go from Goalpara to Sibsagar for a performance in one night, the Assam Government must provide them with helicopters.

Zubeen said, “If the Assam government wants to sell the idea of completing Bihu functions within one week, it must provide helicopters to all the artists.”

He added that the “very idea of ending Bihu celebrations within a week is not feasible and the government decision is strange.”

Weighing in on the Assam government's 'criminalisation' of donations, said that all social events, such as Bihu, rely on people's contributions.

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