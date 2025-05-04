Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Saikia, on May 3, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack Pakistan should be "given what it deserves".

Demanded strict action against Pakistan, he urged the Indian government to eliminate extremist groups in Pakistan and PoK, stressing the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, "We, Indians, want that Pakistan should be punished for their inhumane act in Pahalgam. Pakistan should be given what it deserves. The Indian government should do that. All the extremist groups and communal elements should be put an end to in Pakistan and in PoK. There should be zero tolerance towards terrorism."

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 26 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

India on Saturday imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows.

The Commerce and Industry's Gazette notification issued on Saturday reads, "In exercise of power conffered by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, read with Paragraph 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Polivy (FTP) 2023, as amended from time to time, the Central government hereby inserts a new Para 2.20A in the Foerign Trade Policy, 2023 as follos with immediet effect."

"Para 2.20A: Prohibition on Import from Pakistan. Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the Commerce and Industry Ministry's notification added.

The Central government had earlier announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also held in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the attack.