‘Give Rs 10 lakh to every flood-hit family or I’ll perform Shiv Tandav on CM’s table’: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on July 29 launched a sharp attack on the Assam government over the flood situation in Sivasagar, demanding Rs 10 lakh in compensation for every affected family and accusing the authorities of failing to provide adequate relief.

Speaking during the ongoing Assam Assembly session, Gogoi said he would stage a dramatic protest at the chief minister’s table if the government did not announce Rs 10 lakh compensation for each flood-affected family in Sivasagar.

“If Rs 10 lakh is not provided to every flood-affected family in Sivasagar, I will perform the Shiv Tandav dance on the chief minister’s table,” the MLA said.

Gogoi asserted that he would continue raising the demand irrespective of any action taken against him.

“Impose the NSA against me, bring in the NIA, arrest me—do whatever you want, but Rs 10 lakh must be given,” he said.

The Raijor Dal legislator also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Assam despite the scale of the flood disaster.

“It has been 11 days, but the prime minister, who says he loves Assam, has not come,” Gogoi said.

His remarks came amid the devastating flood crisis in Upper Assam, where large parts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts have been severely affected.