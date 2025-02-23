A remarkable convergence of traditional culture and international investment will unfold in Assam as diplomats from 60 nations gather for Advantage Assam 2.0, marking unprecedented foreign interest in India's northeastern state.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead ambassadors from seven partner countries including Japan, Australia, and Singapore in a unique diplomatic initiative that begins with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site Kaziranga National Park, followed by witnessing an extraordinary cultural showcase of 8,600 tea garden artists.

"This is going to change the journey of Assam for all the time to come," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealing that investment proposals have already touched Rs 1 lakh crore even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the summit on February 25.

A distinctive feature of the summit is its fusion of commerce and culture. While global CEOs discuss billion-dollar investments, the 10,000-square-foot Assam Pavilion will showcase the state's GI-tagged specialities and traditional crafts, presenting a unique blend of heritage and industrial ambition.

The summit's scope extends beyond traditional sectors, with dedicated sessions on emerging fields like semiconductors, green energy, and digital infrastructure. Twenty thematic sessions will explore opportunities in healthcare, tourism, and startup ecosystems, reflecting Assam's ambition to diversify its economy.

Major Indian corporations including Tata, Vedanta, and ONGC will join international investors across an 88,000-square-foot exhibition space, making this the largest investment showcase ever hosted in Northeast India.