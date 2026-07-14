Global rights body seeks immediate release of Assam activist Pranab Doley

The Indigenous Peoples Rights International (IPRI) has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Assam-based activist Pranab Doley, alleging that his arrest is part of a wider effort to criminalise Indigenous land defenders opposing a proposed luxury hotel project near Kaziranga National Park.

In an urgent appeal, the international organisation condemned Doley's arrest and detention, describing him as an Indigenous human rights defender who has been leading protests against the proposed Hyatt hotel project at Inglay (Inle) Pathar on the fringes of Kaziranga.

IPRI alleged that around 100 police personnel surrounded the house where Doley was staying in Guwahati before arresting him without producing a warrant. It further claimed that his mobile phone was seized immediately and that he was initially denied contact with supporters.

The organisation said Doley is facing 13 criminal charges, including at least three non-bailable offences. It also alleged that police raided his ancestral home while searching for Rajiv Pegu, another member of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee.

Expressing concern over the case, IPRI said the arrest appeared to be an attempt to silence Indigenous communities resisting land acquisition linked to the proposed hospitality project. It urged the Government of India to release Doley, ensure his access to legal counsel, family members and medical care, withdraw charges that it said target the legitimate exercise of fundamental rights, and halt any land acquisition process until the free, prior and informed consent of affected Indigenous communities is obtained.

Doley was detained by Dispur Police on July 12 and taken to Dispur Police Station for questioning before being transferred to Bokakhat Police, where the case has been registered.

Videos showed Doley questioning the legality of his arrest while being escorted by police personnel. He alleged that he had been detained without any arrest papers and questioned the state of democracy.

Police said Doley has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 61(2), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 329(3), 324(2), 221, 132, 121, 121(1), 121(2), 351(3), 74, 326(g) and 62.

A member of Assam's Indigenous Mising community, Doley has been leading opposition to the proposed hotel projects near Kaziranga, citing concerns over their environmental impact and the rights of local communities.

An MSW graduate from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Doley has founded and co-founded several organisations working on Indigenous rights, environmental conservation, sustainable development and community welfare, including the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Advocacy (CNAPA), the All Kaziranga Affected Communities' Rights Committee, the People Ecology Network and the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural and Research Centre.