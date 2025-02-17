Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, has long been admired for its scenic beauty and bustling streets.

However, a closer look at some of the city’s drainage systems has revealed a growing concern: clogged drains filled with single-use plastic.

One such case surfaced recently at Bir Daimalu Road, Bathoupuri, near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

The recent cleanup efforts by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to clear the choked drainage systems of Bir Daimalu Road, Bathoupuri (near ISBT), have sparked a wave of reactions from local netizens.

While the GMC's efforts to remove the heaps of plastic clogging the drains are commendable, many online users have pointed out that the real challenge lies in changing people's behaviour.



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One commenter wrote, "Those shops encroached on the footpath. Take action on them and make sure it's not temporary." This remark highlights the persistent issue of illegal encroachments by shops, which further contribute to the city’s waste problems.

Others added their voices to the debate, emphasizing the need for a more sustainable approach to cleanliness. "Development is impossible with a dirty environment," one netizen stated, urging a comprehensive solution to improve the city's hygiene.

Some shared a more philosophical take: "It's not a dirty environment, it's that we don't understand that cleanliness is important from both ends… Cleaning the drain for a week with so much effort and next day, since it's clean, we throw the garbage… it’s a sick mentality."

The strong online reaction underscores a crucial truth: maintaining cleanliness is not just the responsibility of the GMC or civic authorities, but a shared duty.