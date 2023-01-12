The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell charge sheeted 14 accused in connection to GMC de-siltation scam on January 12.



The chargesheet contains of 851 pages and it has been submitted within 82 days, before the completion of the mandatory 3 months period of investigation, which would have been over on January 20, police said.



The Chargesheet has been filed against GMC chief engineer Tasdiqur Rahman of department of Housing and Urban Affairs, GMC executive engineer and swacchata officer Ashif Ahmed of department of irrigation, GMC division-I executive engineer Shankar Medhi of department of housing and urban affairs, division II executive engineer Ramakanta Saikia of department of housing and urban affairs, division-III executive officer Alin Begum of department of housing and urban affairs, division IV executive engineer Chittaranjan Dutta of department of housing and urban affairs, division V executive officer Hiranya Barman of department of housing and urban affairs, division VI executive engineer Simanta Jyoti Baruah of department of housing and urban affairs, assistant engineer Dibakar Mali of department of housing and urban affairs, assistant engineer Pradip Sarma of department of housing and urban affairs, M/S Dinsan Global Ventures pvt ltd proprietor Dinesh Jaishwal, M/S Dinsan Global Ventures Pvt Ltd partner Mithu Agarwal and AFS, CA and AO Abhimanyu Medhi.



Earlier, the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell had arrested the assistant engineers of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) were in connection to the scam.



The two Assistant Engineers were Pradip Sarma, Assistant Engineer of Division-III of GMC, and Dibakar Mali, Assistant Engineer of Division-IV of GMC.



They were produced in court and have been remanded to two days' custody of the Cell.

On the other hand, retired GMC Chief Engineer Tasdiqur Rahman was produced in court on Monday at the end of the police remand period. Rahman was sent to judicial custody by the court.



Rahman was arrested by the police from Rajasthan. Two other prime accused persons in the case - GMC Executive Engineer Simanta Jyoti Baruah and contractor Mithu Agarwal were earlier absconding.