Following the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has decided to change the names of eight areas in Guwahati.

According to reports, the Sarab Bhatti area is likely to be called Arya Nagar. Similarly, the Kalapahar area will most likely be known as Nilachal Nagar.

Kalapahar was named after the tyrant Muslim General of Bengal Sultanate Kalapahad. He was responsible for the attack on the famous Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple.

CM Sarma in February also announced a web portal where people would be able to apply for a change of name of places that are “not in consonance with our culture and tradition and have to be changed.”

On February 16, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for the renaming of places that are antithetical to our culture, tradition, and civilization. In a tweet, he said, “There is much in a name. The name of a city, town, or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilization. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilization, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.”

THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME



Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation.



We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

During a Bhumi Pujan ceremony at a medical college in Kalaphar, Guwahati, CM Sarma announced that the Assam government would change the names of places and villages that were not in keeping with the state's culture and tradition. "There are some places where the locals do not want to take the name," he explained. Some places are named maliciously in some communities. This must be changed."