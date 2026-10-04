GMC deploys six rapid response teams across Guwahati to enforce civic rules, collect spot fines

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has deployed six dedicated Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) across the city to enforce civic regulations, collect spot fines for violations and provide emergency civic assistance, the civic body said on Sunday, October 4.

The teams, one for each of the GMC’s six administrative divisions, have been constituted to strengthen field-level monitoring and ensure prompt action against violations related to sanitation, waste disposal and public hygiene.

According to the GMC, each RRT has been provided with a dedicated blue-and-white vehicle and comprises sanitary inspectors, assistant sanitary inspectors and GMC police personnel. The teams will conduct inspections in their respective jurisdictions and take action against individuals and establishments found violating civic rules.

Each team will function under the supervision of the executive engineer of the concerned division, while the additional commissioner will oversee the enforcement drive across the city.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania said the initiative was aimed at strengthening supervision at the field level and ensuring that violations of civic norms do not go unchecked.

The RRTs will enforce the spot-fine structure introduced earlier by the GMC for various civic violations. Spitting in public attracts a fine of Rs 300, while littering, urinating in public, illegal dumping of waste and the use of banned plastic items carry a penalty of Rs 500.

The fine for dumping construction waste has been fixed at Rs 2,000, while disposing of chemical waste can attract a penalty of Rs 5,000. The highest penalty, of up to Rs 25,000, will be imposed for blocking natural drainage channels.

The GMC had earlier issued a public notice prohibiting several sanitation-related violations, including littering, illegal dumping, open urination and defecation, spitting in public, burning of garbage and the use of banned plastic items.

The civic body said the newly formed teams would respond to complaints and urgent civic concerns while also taking enforcement action during field inspections.

Residents can report civic violations or seek assistance through the GMC helpline at 8811007000.