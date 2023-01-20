Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) on January 20 issued a fresh order saying that GMC holding number is mandatory for new electricity connection.

To implement the order, the AERC amended its regulation to this effect after the State government issued a directive for furnishing GMC holding number for obtaining electricity connection.

As per the directive issued by the AERC, the existing APDCL consumers will also have to link their consumer number with the GMC holding number.

Earlier on December , 2022 The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has submitted a proposal to the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) for hiking the power tariff for the fiscal year (FY) 2023-2024, which will entail a minimum increase of 23.58 per cent for domestic consumers.

The tariff proposal mentions that currently consumers in the domestic category (below 5 KW category) are being charged Rs 5.30 (less 75 paisa subsidy under a government scheme) for 0-120 units per month. As per the new tariff proposal, such consumers will be henceforth charged Rs 6.55 per unit per month (an increase of Rs 1.25 per unit).

The next category (121-240 units) of domestic consumers is being charged Rs 6.60 per unit and it is proposed to charge them Rs 7.95 per unit (an increase of Rs 1.35 per unit). The last category of domestic consumers (over 241 units) is being charged Rs 7.60 per unit and it is proposed to charge them Rs 9.30 per unit per month (an increase of Rs 1.70 per unit).