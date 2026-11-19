The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre at its vehicle depot in Basistha to monitor garbage collection vehicles and improve waste management services across the city.

The initiative is part of the civic body's 100-day programme, titled ‘100 Days, 100 Campaigns’, and is aimed at strengthening the monitoring of garbage collection operations and ensuring better service delivery.

A total of 390 garbage collection vehicles have already been connected to the system, enabling officials to track their movement and monitor their operations. More vehicles are expected to be integrated into the system in the next phase.

The control centre is also expected to help the civic body respond more effectively to complaints from residents regarding garbage collection vehicles failing to reach their respective localities.

Through the facility, officials will be able to monitor service gaps and coordinate necessary action instead of waiting for regular collection services to resume.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Phukan, Mayor Mrigen Sarania and several municipal councillors.