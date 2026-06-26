GMC makes uniforms mandatory for parking, market fee collectors

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a series of measures to ensure transparency and prevent the collection of excess parking and market fees across the city.

The decisions were taken during a meeting held at the GMC headquarters in Uzan Bazar with leaseholders of various parking lots and markets under the corporation's jurisdiction. The meeting was convened in response to long-standing complaints from residents regarding the collection of charges higher than the prescribed rates.

Key decisions taken at the meeting include:

All personnel collecting parking and market fees must wear a designated uniform.

Only GMC-approved and authenticated receipt books will be permitted for fee collection.

Every fee collector will be issued an official identity card to enable the public to verify their identity easily.

The civic body expressed confidence that these measures will significantly reduce complaints of overcharging and improve transparency in fee collection.

GMC stated that the initiative will help create a more organized and citizen-friendly parking system while fostering a better business environment for market vendors, street vendors, and customers.

The meeting was attended by GMC Mayor-in-Council (MIC) members Gokul Goswami, Asim Saikia, and Shankar Chakraborty, along with GMC officials, leaseholders, and other stakeholders.