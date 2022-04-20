In the midst of Guwahati's continuous water-related crisis, the GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation) has established a toll-free helpline number for any water-related assistance.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation used its social media platforms on Wednesday, April 20th, to remind residents of Guwahati about the toll-free number for assistance.

The corporation has established a toll-free number, '08811007000,' which individuals can call for whatever assistance they require due to waterlogging in their neighborhoods during wet weather.

The post by GMC reads, "To the Citizens of Guwahati: FOR ANY ASSISTANCE needed due to waterlogging during the rainy season, please call GMC toll-free helpline number: 08811007000."

Earlier this year, at the start of March, the GMC launched a campaign to avoid waterlogging in several regions across the metropolis. GMC authorities had leased machinery by that time to accomplish the work of water-logging prevention in three phases. Five rivers and streams, including the Bahini, Bharalu, Lakhimijan, Basistha, and Mora Bharalu, were cleaned in the first phase.