GMCH Anatomy team to decide preservation period of Zubeen Garg’s body for public homage

The Assam government has deployed a special medical team from the Anatomy Department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to examine the mortal remains of late music icon Zubeen Garg, whose body arrived in Guwahati earlier this morning.



Sources said the doctors will assess how long the body can be preserved for public homage at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, where thousands of fans are expected to gather. While the remains will be kept for viewing today, medical experts are yet to decide whether preservation will allow an extension for tomorrow and the following day.



Officials indicated that if signs of decomposition are detected, the cremation may take place as early as tomorrow evening. At most, the public homage could be extended by an additional day but not beyond that, a source confirmed.



The medical examination is scheduled to be conducted once Zubeen’s body reaches Sarusajai from his Kahilipara residence. Currently, the cortege is making its way slowly through Guwahati as a sea of mourners line the streets and walk alongside the vehicle carrying the coffin.



Given the overwhelming crowd turnout, the arrival at Sarusajai is expected to be delayed.