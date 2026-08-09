GMCH Mother & Child Hospital gets 5-star GRIHA rating for sustainable infrastructure
Himanta Biswa Sarma said the GMCH Mother and Child Hospital has received a five-star GRIHA rating. He called it a milestone for Assam’s healthcare infrastructure and patient-friendly hospital design.
- The Chief Minister shared the development in a social media post
- The facility was recognised as sustainable, energy efficient and patient friendly
- The certification comes under the GRIHA framework for habitat management
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, August 9, highlighted the five-star GRIHA rating awarded to the GMCH Mother & Child Hospital, describing it as a major milestone for the state’s healthcare infrastructure.
Taking to social media, Sarma said the hospital had been recognised for being “sustainable”, “energy efficient” and “patient friendly” under the GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) framework for Integrated Habitat Management.
He said the recognition marked a proud milestone for Assam’s healthcare infrastructure and reflected the government’s efforts to create more patient-friendly healthcare spaces.
The GRIHA rating assesses buildings on parameters including energy efficiency, sustainable construction practices, water conservation, waste management and overall environmental performance.
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