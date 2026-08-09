GMCH Mother & Child Hospital gets 5-star GRIHA rating for sustainable infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, August 9, highlighted the five-star GRIHA rating awarded to the GMCH Mother & Child Hospital, describing it as a major milestone for the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

Taking to social media, Sarma said the hospital had been recognised for being “sustainable”, “energy efficient” and “patient friendly” under the GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) framework for Integrated Habitat Management.

He said the recognition marked a proud milestone for Assam’s healthcare infrastructure and reflected the government’s efforts to create more patient-friendly healthcare spaces.

The GRIHA rating assesses buildings on parameters including energy efficiency, sustainable construction practices, water conservation, waste management and overall environmental performance.