GMCH newborn death: Sister-in-Charge arrest sparks anger among nurses, questions over accountability

The death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has triggered uproar among hospital staff after Bhangagarh Police arrested sister-in-charge Bhanupriya Mishong on Tuesday, a day after she was detained on the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



The arrest has stirred controversy, with nurses alleging that Bhanupriya was unfairly singled out despite several staff members being on duty at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that night. According to hospital records, five nurses, including Bhanupriya, were present, along with three doctors, two ward girls, and two cleaners.



Colleagues claimed Bhanupriya had briefly stepped out to prepare milk at the time of the incident. They also revealed that the room she was supervising contained 35 newborns, not 26 as officially stated, accusing Superintendent and Principal Achyut Baishya of misrepresentation.



The nurses further highlighted staff shortages, noting that only one nurse was posted in the room where three should have been assigned. They also alleged that one of the infant warmers was non-functional, raising concerns about infrastructural lapses at GMCH.



Following a medical examination, Bhanupriya was transferred to Panbazar Police Station. Meanwhile, her colleagues gathered at Bhangagarh Police Station, demanding equal accountability. “If punishment is to be imposed, it must apply to everyone on duty, not just one person,” they said.



The revelations have intensified pressure on authorities, with questions mounting over why the doctors on duty have not been arrested or questioned. Critics argue that the arrest of a single nurse risks shifting blame while systemic failures remain unaddressed.