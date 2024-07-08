The Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre (CN Centre) at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) has achieved a major milestone, performing 1,135 cardiac interventions in 2023, the highest in Assam for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement has been recognized by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) and the National Intervention Council (NIC).

The CN Centre at GMCH outperformed both government and private sector hospitals in Assam, delivering a range of cardiac procedures, including coronary angiography and coronary angioplasty. This recognition from CSI/NIC is a testament to the Centre’s exceptional performance and dedication to providing advanced cardiac care.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the CN Centre’s accomplishment in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "In a great achievement for the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, 1,135 Cardiac Interventions were performed by the Centre in 2023, the highest in Assam for the second consecutive time and was recognised by CSI/NIC. Congratulations to all the Doctors and staff for this achievement."