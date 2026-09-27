GMCH performs northeast’s first robotic-assisted heart surgeries, Assam CM hails milestone

In a significant milestone for public healthcare in Assam and the Northeast, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has successfully performed robotic-assisted cardiac procedures, including Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) and mitral valve surgery, for the first time in the region.

The development marks a major step towards expanding access to advanced cardiac care within the public healthcare system. Robotic-assisted surgery uses advanced technology, including three-dimensional visualisation and robotic precision, allowing surgeons to perform complex procedures through smaller incisions.

This can help reduce postoperative pain and support faster recovery for patients.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the GMCH team through a post on the social media platform X, describing the achievement as a proud moment for Assam’s public healthcare sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s efforts to modernise GMCH’s infrastructure and strengthen tertiary cardiac care, with the aim of developing the institution into a world-class medical facility.

He also indicated that the initiative was part of a broader effort to expand advanced medical services in the state. The next major objective, according to the announcement, is to work towards establishing a comprehensive cardiac transplant programme.

The introduction of robotic-assisted cardiac procedures at GMCH is expected to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to deliver specialised treatment and expand access to advanced surgical facilities for patients across Assam and other northeastern states.

The achievement represents a significant development in the region’s public healthcare infrastructure, with further advancements in specialised cardiac treatment planned for the future.