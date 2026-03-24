GMCH Principal faces suspension call as Assam Government forwards POSH complaint

The Women and Child Development Department Assam has forwarded a complaint under the POSH Act alleging sexual harassment, abuse of authority, and retaliation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and has sought immediate action including suspension of the accused.

The complaint names Achyut Chandra Baishya, Principal of GMCH, as the accused.

In a communication to the Medical Education and Research Department Assam, the department has urged authorities to take appropriate steps, including consideration of immediate suspension as highlighted in the complaint.

The grievance was filed by Dr. Mythili Hazarika, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at GMCH, through the CPGRAMS portal.

The department has requested that the matter be examined thoroughly and necessary action be taken in accordance with legal provisions under the POSH Act.