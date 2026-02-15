GMCH Superintendent clarifies ‘ambulance delay’ allegations, calls it miscommunication

The Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Devojit Choudhary, has issued a clarification regarding the recent allegations that a patient was left unattended inside an ambulance for several hours at the hospital premises.

Addressing the matter, Choudhary stated that the patient, identified as Pranab Bora, arrived at the CN Casualty at 4:49 AM. The patient was reportedly suffering from quadriparesis following a fall at home and had been undergoing treatment at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for nine days on oral medication. He was referred from TMCH at around 10:00 pm and subsequently reached GMCH at 4:49 AM.

The Superintendent informed that the patient was immediately attended to by the Neurosurgery department. However, at that time, no beds were available under the concerned unit. He added that a bed later became vacant at the old GMCH building, Unit 7, under Neurosurgery, following which the patient was shifted there and admitted to Bed No. 31.

Choudhary further stated that the patient’s attendant, Pranjal Bora, was present with him at the time of issuing the clarification.

Regarding the reported altercation between the patient’s relatives and a duty doctor, the Superintendent said the incident occurred due to miscommunication, as a new set of attendants were repeatedly asking the same questions. He said the matter has since been resolved amicably.

The Superintendent also pointed out that GMCH receives a very high number of referred patients, and due to heavy patient inflow, arranging beds immediately is sometimes challenging. However, he emphasised that the hospital always ensures a solution is found, even if there is some delay.