GMCH suspends final-year MBBS student for 6 months over alleged harassment of female batchmate

Authorities at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have taken strict disciplinary action against a final-year student accused of harassing a female batchmate, suspending him for six months and expelling him from the hostel with immediate effect.

The accused, a boarder of Boys’ Hostel No. 4 at the medical college, allegedly made indecent proposals and subjected the female student to repeated harassment, prompting the victim to lodge a formal complaint.

According to the complaint, the student had been persistently harassing the victim, allegedly making inappropriate and obscene gestures while also proposing indecent advances. The victim further claimed that the repeated behaviour caused her significant mental distress.

Following the alleged incidents, the victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Pan Bazar Women Police Station, detailing the alleged harassment and the indecent proposals made by the accused.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, GMCH authorities initiated disciplinary proceedings and decided to suspend the student from the institution for a period of six months. In addition, he has been expelled from Hostel No. 4 for the remainder of his stay at the institution.



Meanwhile, police are expected to continue their investigation based on the FIR filed by the complainant. Further legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the findings of the investigation.