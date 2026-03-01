GMCH’s 832-bed Mother and Child Hospital to begin operations from March 2

Operations at the newly inaugurated 832-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will commence on Monday, March 2, marking a transformative leap in specialised maternal and paediatric healthcare services in Assam. The state-of-the-art facility in Guwahati will take over all maternity and child health services from the existing hospital complex, significantly expanding the healthcare infrastructure of one of the Northeast’s premier medical institutions.

With the launch of operations, all maternal and paediatric departments will function from the new dedicated wing, while other medical services at GMCH will continue from the old hospital complex without disruption.

The expansive hospital houses a total of 832 beds, including 462 general ward beds, aimed at catering to the growing patient load from across Assam and neighbouring states. One of the most critical components of the new facility is the 152-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), designed to deliver advanced and specialised care to critically ill newborns. The NICU is expected to substantially enhance survival outcomes for premature and high-risk infants.

The hospital infrastructure also includes 38 treatment rooms, 17 pre- and post-operative beds, 20 high- and low-risk dependency beds, and a 15-bed triage unit catering to both paediatric and obstetric emergencies. These integrated services are structured to ensure seamless emergency response and comprehensive maternal-child healthcare under one roof.

Further strengthening its holistic approach, the facility features a dedicated Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre to provide focused and specialised nutritional care for mothers and infants, addressing malnutrition and related health complications.

To ensure high standards of care, the hospital will deploy 258 specially trained nurses dedicated exclusively to maternal and paediatric services. The enhanced workforce is expected to significantly boost patient management capacity, reduce referral burdens, and improve service delivery efficiency.

Health officials have described the commissioning of the exclusive Mother and Child Hospital wing as a landmark step toward strengthening safe motherhood initiatives and ensuring healthier childhood outcomes across Assam. The operationalisation of the facility is anticipated to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates while improving access to advanced treatment within the state, reducing dependence on out-of-state referrals.