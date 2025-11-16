GNRC highlights rising epilepsy burden in northeast, experts stress early diagnosis

On the occasion of National Epilepsy Day, GNRC Hospitals held a press conference at its Dispur unit to draw attention to the growing prevalence of epilepsy in Assam and the Northeast, urging the public to recognise symptoms early and seek timely medical care. Senior neurologists and neurosurgeons from GNRC addressed the significant treatment gap, widespread social stigma, and the critical need for heightened awareness.

Experts noted that epilepsy affects over 50 million people globally, more than 10 million in India, and an estimated three lakh individuals in Assam alone. Across the Northeast, more than seven lakh people are believed to be living with the disorder, many of them undiagnosed due to lack of awareness or misinterpretation of symptoms.

GNRC Hospitals, which has treated over 31,000 epilepsy patients, reiterated that the neurological condition is highly manageable. Doctors emphasised that over 70% of patients can live seizure-free with correct medication, while those with drug-resistant epilepsy can benefit from advanced diagnostics, targeted therapies and surgical interventions.

Experts Speak: Key Insights from the Panel



Senior Neurologist Dr Nabajyoti Barkataky described epilepsy as a major public health concern.

“Many cases remain unidentified in our region. Early diagnosis makes a profound difference, and building awareness is essential to reducing this burden,” he said.



Senior Neurologist Dr Rupjyoti Das highlighted that epilepsy presents with over 40 symptoms, many subtle enough to be mistaken for behavioural problems, sleep issues or mental health concerns.

“Unusual spells, blank stares, brief confusion or repetitive movements must not be ignored,” she cautioned.



Consultant Neurologist Dr Mausumi Borthakur said stigma often prevents patients from seeking help.

“Nearly three-fourths of epilepsy cases can be fully controlled. Awareness and acceptance can dramatically close the treatment gap,” she said.



Consultant Neurologist Dr Amit Ranjan Baruah emphasised that treatment today ranges from structured medication plans to lifestyle management and counselling.

“For drug-resistant epilepsy, video EEG, MRI and neuropsychological evaluations help tailor highly effective care,” he added.

Senior Neurosurgeon Dr Paran Jyoti Barman explained that epilepsy surgery offers long-term relief where medications fail.

“It is safe, effective and scientifically proven—not a last resort,” he said.

Consultant Neurologist Dr. Sumita Kalita urged society to shed outdated beliefs.

“Epilepsy is not a curse. People with epilepsy can study, work, marry, excel in sports and lead completely normal lives,” she said.

As part of National Epilepsy Day initiatives, GNRC Hospitals announced a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on November 17, from 7 PM to 9 PM, at the NEDFi Convention Centre, Guwahati.

The session will feature, Dr Ashalatha Radhakrishnan, SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram, Comprehensive Epilepsy Care: Pre-Surgical Evaluation for Refractory Epilepsy

Dr. Joy Desai, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai — Sleep and Epilepsy

Dr. (Prof.) Marami Das, Gauhati Medical College — Refractory Epilepsy: An Approach

The CME aims to update clinicians across the region on modern diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for complex epilepsy cases.