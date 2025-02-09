GNRC Hospital, Sixmile, marked its 18th Foundation Day by introducing a unique healthcare initiative, the “GNRC স্পর্শ (Sparsha) Membership Scheme,” aimed at making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for Guwahati residents. The scheme, unveiled at the NEDFi Convention Centre, was launched by GNRC Founder Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah in the presence of Assamese singer Namita Bhattarcharyya and Asomiya Pratidin Executive Editor Dhaijya Hazarika.

The membership program, priced at Rs 1500 per year, offers a range of benefits, including regular home visits by a medical team, free consultations with specialists, diagnostic tests, and emergency ambulance services within Guwahati city.

Dr. Borah emphasized the significance of preventive healthcare, stating, “Socioeconomic development of a society depends on community health. GNRC is working relentlessly on preventive healthcare through its Affordable Health Mission.”

Key features of the scheme include:

• No age restrictions for membership.

• Quarterly home visits by doctors, nurses, and CRM teams.

• Free blood sugar, blood pressure, and weight check-ups every four months.

• Free ECG at home once a year.

• Free OPD consultations twice a year with neurologists, cardiologists, nephrologists, gynecologists (for women), and pediatricians (for children).

• Free emergency ambulance service within Guwahati city to GNRC Hospital, Sixmile.

Dr. Mainular Rahman, Chief Operating Officer of GNRC Hospital, highlighted the institution’s commitment to quality, value, and trust in healthcare delivery. He expressed confidence that the scheme would enhance patient experience and strengthen community ties.

As part of its mission, GNRC Hospital continues to adhere to NABH standards, ensuring quality care through evidence-based practices and regular staff training. Dr. Paran J Barman from the Neurology Surgery Department concluded the event by thanking the hospital staff, media, and community members for their continuous support in advancing GNRC’s healthcare vision.