GNRC Hospitals marks 40th Foundation Day, renews focus on preventive and trauma healthcare

GNRC Hospitals, Dispur on January 5, celebrated its 40th Foundation Day, marking nearly four decades of compassionate service to the people of Assam and the Northeast, with a day-long programme highlighting the institution’s journey, achievements and renewed commitment to preventive healthcare and trauma education.

Dr. Siddhartha Singh, Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Government of Assam, attended the programme as the chief guest, while Dr. Umesh Phangcho, Director of Health Services, Assam, and Adip Kumar Phukan, Editor-in-Chief of DY365, were present as guests of honour. Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries spoke on the evolving healthcare landscape and the critical role played by institutions like GNRC in strengthening tertiary and super-specialty care in the region.

The Foundation Day observance, held at the GNRC Dispur campus, brought together senior government officials, healthcare professionals, media representatives and hospital staff to commemorate the growth of an institution that began its journey in 1987 and went on to become a pioneer in advanced medical care in the Northeast. GNRC Hospitals, Dispur is recognised as the first super-specialty tertiary care hospital in Assam and the region, having introduced several advanced medical services at a time when such facilities were scarce.

A key highlight of the morning session was the presentation titled “Journey of GNRC Hospitals, Dispur, 2025”, delivered by Karthik Periasamy, Chief Executive Officer, GNRC Hospitals, Dispur, in the presence of Subrata Dev Bhagabati, Chief Operating Officer, GNRC Dispur, and Dr. Ashish Malakar, Group CEO, GNRC Group of Hospitals. The presentation traced the hospital’s evolution from a modest neuroscience facility to a comprehensive multi-specialty healthcare institution.

GNRC was established as a neurology clinic in 1984 at Maligaon, Guwahati, and was formally inaugurated as the first Neuroscience Centre of Northeast India on January 1, 1987, offering neurology, neurosurgery and radiology services along with the region’s first CT scan facility. It was the only healthcare institution in the region at the time capable of treating complex neurological conditions, including brain and spine surgeries. The hospital went on to set up the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Northeast India in 1990 and introduced the region’s first MRI facility in 1995.

By the year 2000, the single-specialty neuroscience centre had grown into Northeast India’s first multi-specialty hospital, marked by the installation of the region’s first cath lab and the performance of its first open-heart surgery, significantly expanding access to advanced cardiac care.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, Dr. Firdaus Ahmed was conferred with the Best Patient Outcome Award in recognition of his contributions to patient care and clinical excellence, while Dr. Saurabh Kumar Das was felicitated for serving the highest number of patients through his surgical expertise. Winners of various in-house competitions organised during the celebrations were also honoured, recognising employee participation and teamwork across departments.

Adding academic depth to the celebrations, GNRC Hospitals organised an evening Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme as part of GNRC Trauma Awareness and Prevention Month. The trauma-focused CME featured eminent national and international faculty, including Dr. Joyce Koh from Singapore General Hospital, Dr. Sonam Jamtsho, a board diplomate of the Royal College of Neurosurgical Surgeons of Thailand, and Dr. Rocket Chandra Brahma, Professor of Surgery. The sessions addressed contemporary challenges and advances in trauma management across orthopaedics, neurosurgery and general surgery.

Senior neurosurgeons Dr. Amrit Kumar Saikia and Dr. Paran Jyoti Barman, orthopaedics specialist Dr. Gautam Rava, senior general surgeon Dr. Nipanka Goswami, and anaesthesia and critical care specialists Dr. Debajanee Gogoi Majumdar, Dr. Gouri Sankar Narah and Dr. Bhaskar Hazarika also interacted with the media. They highlighted GNRC’s initiatives in trauma care, emergency preparedness and public awareness, stressing the importance of early intervention, structured trauma systems and continuous medical education in reducing trauma-related mortality and long-term disability.

As GNRC Hospitals, Dispur enters its 40th year, the institution reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery, medical education and trauma care initiatives, while continuing to serve the people of Assam and the Northeast with compassion, responsibility and trust.