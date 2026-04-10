GNRC Hosts Spring CME 2026 in Guwahati, Focuses on Advances in Clinical Neurophysiology

GNRC Hospitals successfully organised its Spring CME 2026 — Clinical Neurophysiology Update at the NEDFi Convention Centre on Friday evening, bringing together leading neurologists, neurosurgeons and medical professionals from across the Northeast for an intensive academic exchange.

The programme, held from 6 PM to 9 PM, was organised by the Department of Neuroscience at GNRC Medical, North Guwahati, under the aegis of GNRC Hospitals. The event underscored the growing importance of clinical neurophysiology in diagnosing and managing neurological disorders.

Founder of GNRC, Nomal Chandra Borah, served as the Chief Patron, highlighting the institution’s long-standing commitment to neurological care in the region. He recalled the introduction of GNRC’s first EEG facility over four decades ago, describing it as a foundational step in expanding access to advanced neurological diagnostics in Northeast India.

The event was graced by Manoj Kumar Choudhury as the Chief Guest, who emphasised the role of continuous medical education in improving healthcare delivery standards in the state.

Two key academic sessions formed the highlight of the programme. Jayantee Kalita from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences delivered a detailed session on the clinical application of neurophysiological tests such as EEG, NCV, EMG and evoked potential studies, providing a framework for evidence-based diagnosis.

This was followed by a session from Manjari Tripathi of All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, who spoke on the role of EEG in epilepsy management, including advanced techniques like Stereo EEG and MEG. Her address offered insights into evolving diagnostic approaches in epilepsy care.

The organising committee was led by Navanil Barua as President, with Mausumi Barthakur and Amit Ranjan Barua serving as Organising Secretaries. They were credited with conceptualising and executing the programme, bringing national-level expertise to Guwahati.

Addressing the media, Dr Borah said the initiative reflects GNRC’s continued commitment to advancing neurological sciences in the region by facilitating interaction between local clinicians and top experts from across the country.

Organising Secretary Dr Barthakur noted that the CME aimed to bridge knowledge gaps in the use of neurophysiological investigations, ensuring that clinicians in the Northeast have access to the same level of academic updates as those in metropolitan centres.

GNRC Hospitals, a leading multi-speciality healthcare group, continues to focus on delivering quality, value and trust in healthcare across Assam, the Northeast and beyond.