GNRC NephroCon 2025 unites experts to advance kidney care in Northeast India

GNRC Hospitals successfully hosted GNRC NephroCon 2025, a premier multispecialty academic convention dedicated to the future of nephrology, at the NEDFi Convention Centre in Guwahati on Saturday, October 25.

The day-long event witnessed the participation of over a hundred leading nephrologists, urologists, and internal medicine specialists from across India, with a strong focus on innovations and collaborative approaches to kidney care in the Northeast.

The conference brought together some of the most distinguished names in the field, including Dr Sanjiv Saxena (Chairman & Head, PSRI Institute of Renal Sciences, New Delhi), Professor Dr Dilip Kumar Pahari (Senior Consultant Nephrologist, Manipal Hospital E.M. Bypass), and Dr Sreeharsha Harinatha (Robotic & Transplant Urologist, Kauvery Hospital, Bangalore), among several other renowned experts.

Organized under the leadership of Dr Neeraj Nirala, Consultant Nephrologist, GNRC Hospitals – Dispur, who also served as the Organising Secretary, the convention acted as a vibrant academic platform for sharing insights on the latest advances in kidney disease management, dialysis, and transplantation.

In his address, Dr Nirala delivered a special session on the “Journey of Nephrology in GNRC and Northeast India”, emphasizing GNRC’s pioneering role in making quality renal care accessible and affordable.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that no individual in the Northeast is deprived of quality renal care because of cost or distance. Through GNRC NephroCon 2025, we sought to build stronger collaborations among nephrologists to further that mission,” said Dr. Nirala.

The scientific sessions covered a diverse range of topics including robotic kidney transplantation, antibody-mediated rejection, peritoneal dialysis, anaemia management in CKD, and arteriovenous fistula creation by nephrologists. Two high-level panel discussions delved into “Acute Kidney Injury in Different Specialties” and “Chronic Kidney Disease – Managing from Primary Level to Specialist Level.”

Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, Chairman & Managing Director, GNRC Group of Hospitals, served as the Chief Patron of the event. The conference was further supported by Priyanka Borah, Group Director, along with Dr Madhurjya Borah and Satabdee Borah, Executive Directors of GNRC Group of Hospitals, who served as Advisors.

The event concluded with a resounding message of continued collaboration between nephrologists, urologists, and general physicians to improve early diagnosis and management of kidney diseases—aligning with GNRC’s vision under its Universal Health Mission to make healthcare accessible for all.