While addressing the press on “Orunodoi and Direct benefit transfer of financial assistance R.G (Flood) release programme at CMO, Janata Bhawan, today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted on the inconclusiveness rising out of state government’s decision to teach maths and science in English in state’s vernacular medium schools from class III onwards. CM Sarma said that the ones questioning the government on this issue should instead question themselves and their kin, about their ward’s education and where are they being taught.

Slamming organisations and individuals for “unnecessarily raising an issue” with regards to introduction of English as medium of teaching in Assam’s vernacular medium schools, CM Sarma said, “Their kids have studied in English medium school right from the beginning. Just go through our Kuladhar Saikia Sir’s ward’s educational background. My own son has studied in English Medium school. Kuladhar Saikia’s son has studied in English medium school. Don’t torture poor people. I will sit for a discussion provided the person who gives me in writing that my son or daughter does not study in English medium school.”

Four leading organisations of Assam, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), All Bodo Students’ Union and Bodo Sahitya Sabha, were at odds against the state government’s decision. The four organisations recently sent a memorandum jointly to chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding the state government’s demand to teach maths and science in English be dropped.

Meanwhile, today’s press conference chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma undertook major key decisions with respect to the areas devastated due to the heavy floods that washed many regions of the state.

CM Sarma launched the Rehabilitation Grant (RG) fund to families whose houses were damaged by the recent floods. Altogether Rs 119.11 cr has been sanctioned for transfer through direct bank transfer against the 2 lakh houses damaged across 30 districts.

The government also announced the launch of Orunodoi scheme. Beneficiaries will soon start receiving Orunodoi benefits at an enhanced rate of Rs 1,250 from October 10.

The existing beneficiaries list for the running month under Orunodoi scheme will be purified through surveys that will be conducted by members of voluntary organisations like NCC & NSS during this period (to continue until September 20 for the running period).