"Go back slogan against indigenous not acceptable": Rita Chowdhury voices support for Karbi community

Noted Assamese litterateur Rita Chowdhury has expressed solidarity with the Karbi community amid continuing unrest in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district. In a social media post, Chowdhury reflected on her personal association with the region and underscored the innocence and indigenous identity of the Karbi people.

Recalling her tenure at Diphu Government College, Chowdhury said she had closely observed the social fabric of Karbi Anglong and understood the deep-rooted cultural values of the Karbi community. “They are the sons of the soil,” she wrote, emphasizing their historical and emotional connection to the land.

While advocating peaceful coexistence among communities, the Sahitya Akademi awardee strongly opposed divisive slogans such as “Go Back” being directed at Assam’s indigenous people. She asserted that such rhetoric is unacceptable under any circumstances and only fuels further discord.

Chowdhury also appealed to all stakeholders to work towards restoring peace and harmony in Karbi Anglong, which has witnessed escalating tensions over the past three days.

The Kheroni region has remained volatile following clashes that have reportedly resulted in two deaths and left several others seriously injured. The violence has exposed deep divisions between indigenous Karbis and Hindi-speaking settlers in the area.

The Karbi community has been demanding the eviction of what they describe as illegal settlers, alleging that unchecked encroachment poses a serious threat to their land, identity, and survival. The issue is particularly sensitive as Karbi Anglong falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides special protections for tribal areas and restricts land ownership to indigenous communities.

Authorities have intensified efforts to restore normalcy, even as appeals for restraint and dialogue continue from civil society and prominent voices across Assam.