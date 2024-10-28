The Pernem court in Goa has approved a three-day transit remand for Dipankar Barman, the owner of DB Stock and a central figure in a significant online trading scam. Barman was apprehended by the Guwahati Police in a meticulously planned operation on Sunday, near Arambol Beach, approximately 70-80 kilometers from Panaji. The arrest followed a challenging two-week search that spanned multiple states.

Providing updates on the unfolding investigation, Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah revealed that five individuals connected to the case had been taken into custody. "Our arrests include Barman's father, mother, his girlfriend, her sister, and his chartered accountant," Barah disclosed during a press briefing held earlier today. The police had to navigate several hurdles, as Barman had gone off social media since August 21 and frequently changed locations to evade capture.

Commissioner Barah explained that the Guwahati Police employed advanced technical tracking methods to zero in on Barman's movements in Goa. "We pursued leads from financial transactions linked to him that originated in Assam, eventually pinpointing his location in Goa," he said.

The operation, led by ACP Amit Mahato along with a team of two sub-inspectors and one constable, culminated in Barman's arrest on Sunday evening. Authorities recovered more than ₹27 lakhs in cash, Barman's passport, and several pieces of jewelry during the search.

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) takeover of the initial case against Barman, a fresh case (number 374/24) has been lodged at Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati. Barman, who had been residing at a secluded homestay away from Panaji, was subsequently presented before the Pernem court. He will now be transported to Guwahati for further investigation.