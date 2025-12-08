Goa fire tragedy claims 25 lives; three from Assam among victims

A devastating fire in the upscale nightclub “Birch by Romeo Lane” at Arpora in North Goa claimed at least 25 lives in the early hours of Sunday, with several among the dead identified as staff members.

Three individuals from Assam — Rahul Tanti and Manojit Mal of Cachar district, and Diganta Patir of Dhemaji — were confirmed among the deceased.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow at the tragic loss of lives, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by an LPG cylinder explosion, engulfed the building within minutes. Officials said the structure’s interior was made of highly combustible materials, causing the fire to spread rapidly and block escape routes.

While three victims died from severe burns, most casualties resulted from smoke inhalation. At least six others were rushed to hospitals and remain under treatment.

Preliminary identification of the deceased revealed four tourists, fourteen staff members, and seven persons whose identities are still being verified. Several workers were reportedly trapped in the basement, including three women, leaving them little chance to escape as flames and smoke overwhelmed the premises.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after inspecting the incident site, expressed profound grief over the tragedy. “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss,” he said. Sawant announced the launch of a full-scale inquiry into the incident, covering the suspected LPG blast, fire-safety compliance, and adherence to structural regulations. “Those found responsible will face the most stringent legal action,” he asserted.

Rescue operations continued through the morning, as authorities conducted identification procedures and began the process of handing over bodies to families.

The tragedy has sparked intense discussions on safety protocols in commercial establishments, especially those catering to large visitor capacities.

Investigators are expected to submit a detailed report in the coming days, while families of victims from Assam and beyond await the bodies of their loved ones in grief and disbelief.