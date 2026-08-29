Goalpara Court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2016 minor kidnapping, sexual assault case

A court in Assam’s Goalpara district on Saturday, August 29 sentenced Din Islam alias Ali alias Rahul Das to life imprisonment after convicting him in a 2016 case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl.

The conviction was pronounced on August 29, 2026, by the Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Goalpara, in connection with Dhupdhara Police Station Case No. 46/2016.

The court found Din Islam guilty under Sections 366, 419 and 376(2)(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court awarded life imprisonment under Section 376(2)(i) IPC, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 366 IPC and 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of the POCSO Act. A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed under each of the sections.

According to the prosecution case, the accused came into contact with the minor through social media on March 13, 2016. He allegedly concealed his identity and introduced himself to the girl as Rahul Das.

The accused subsequently allegedly kidnapped the minor from Dhupdhara and took her to Mangaldoi, where she came to know his actual identity as Din Islam, the case records stated.

The prosecution further alleged that the accused confined the minor and compelled her to change her religion. Her name was allegedly changed to Argina, after which he solemnised a marriage with her under Muslim personal law.

The accused also allegedly shifted residences repeatedly when the victim’s parents attempted to trace and rescue her, according to the prosecution.

The investigation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Anandaram Deka, while Special Public Prosecutor Dr Sanjay Sarma represented the prosecution before the court.

The conviction was delivered more than a decade after the case was registered at Dhupdhara Police Station and follows the prosecution of offences involving a minor under the IPC and the POCSO Act.