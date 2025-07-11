Goalpara set for major eviction drive as 95% of 'encroachers' vacate forest land voluntarily

A day ahead of a planned eviction drive in the Paikan Reserve Forest in Assam’s Goalpara district, nearly 95% of the alleged illegal settlers have already vacated the area voluntarily, officials confirmed on Friday.

The eviction, aimed at clearing 1,040 bighas of encroached land in the Krishnai Forest Range, was initially scheduled for Friday but was deferred by a day in consideration of Friday prayers in the Muslim-majority locality, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury said that most of the families had dismantled their temporary structures and removed their belongings, leaving behind only immovable or brick-built constructions. “Security and logistical arrangements have been finalised to ensure a smooth operation,” he added.

Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Mariswamy stated that 1,080 families had encroached on the forest land and were served eviction notices in November–December last year, followed by a final warning last month to vacate the area by July 10.

Since 2023, the administration has cleared encroachments from 650 hectares of forest land across four ranges. Of this, 200 hectares were inhabited, while 450 hectares were under cultivation, he said.



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The eviction in Goalpara follows a massive anti-encroachment operation earlier this week in Dhubri district, where 1,100 families were evicted from 3,500 bighas (around 1,160 acres) in Charuwa Bakra, Chirakuta, and Santoshpur villages to make way for an Adani Group power project. That drive witnessed tensions, with alleged encroachers damaging excavators and clashing with police, prompting a baton charge by security forces.

CM Sarma had visited the proposed power plant site last month and announced plans for a 3,400 MW thermal power plant in the area. At a press conference on Thursday, he reaffirmed the government’s stance, noting that over 25,000 acres of encroached land had been cleared in the state since May 2021.

“The Gauhati High Court has directed us to clear forest land. It only advised us to ensure drinking water and essential aid for the evicted people,” Sarma said. He also promised to release detailed data on eviction drives next week.

Meanwhile, the Congress has strongly opposed the ongoing evictions, vowing to provide compensation to all Indian citizens evicted during the BJP regime if the party returns to power in Assam.