Golaghat administration prepares to resume eviction drive against 59 families along Assam-Nagaland border

The Golaghat district administration and the Forest Department are preparing to resume an eviction drive against 59 families residing at No. 2 Negheribil along the Assam-Nagaland border in Merapani, officials said.

A team of officials from the district administration and the Forest Department visited the area on Sunday and served a final notice to the remaining families, asking them to vacate their houses by August 18.

As part of preparations for the proposed eviction, officials numbered the houses and conducted a detailed survey of the area using drone cameras.

The Forest Department had earlier conducted an eviction drive against 205 families in No. 2 Negheribil. However, 59 families opposed the action and approached the Gauhati High Court before subsequently moving the Supreme Court.

The families had obtained a stay on the eviction proceedings while the matter was under judicial consideration.

The Supreme Court has since ruled in favour of the Assam government in the case, clearing the way for the authorities to resume the eviction process, officials said.

Following the court's decision, the administration has asked the remaining families to vacate their homes within the stipulated deadline. Officials indicated that if the families do not comply with the notice, the administration is likely to proceed with the eviction drive after August 18.