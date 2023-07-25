Three members of a family, including a young girl, were brutally murdered in Golaghat town on July 24. The accused, identified as Nazibur Rahman, surrendered to police authorities on July 25, clutching the missing infant of the family.

The incident took place on July 24 afternoon at Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat. Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh, and Sanghamitra Ghosh, all belonging to the same family, fell victim to the heinous crime.

According to police sources, multiple injury marks were discovered on the bodies of the deceased, indicating the brutality of the act. The authorities have been investigating the incident from all possible angles to apprehend the culprits. Initial findings point towards a family conflict possibly being the motive behind the dreadful occurrence.

The accused, Nazibur Rahman, presented himself before the authorities, revealing the missing infant of the family, adding another layer of sorrow to the already tragic situation.

In response to the gruesome incident, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) initially called for a 12-hour strike, expressing their outrage and demanding justice. However, after discussions with the district administration, the VHP has withdrawn the strike call.