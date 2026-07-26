Golaghat prisoner escape: Police officer, two home guards arrested over security lapse

A police officer and two home guards have been arrested in connection with the escape of three undertrial prisoners from the prisoner ward of Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Assam's Golaghat district, police said on Sunday, July 26.

The arrested personnel have been identified as police officer Birendra Nath Bora, who was deployed on security duty at the hospital, and home guards Diku Saikia and Krishnakanta Das. The three were responsible for guarding the undertrial prisoners at the time of the incident.

The arrests followed a preliminary investigation into the security lapse that allegedly enabled the accused to flee from police custody on Saturday. According to investigators, the on-duty personnel were allegedly inattentive when the escape took place.

The escaped undertrials have been identified as Nazibur Rahman, Rupam Kalita and Ajay Gowala. Police said the three were undergoing treatment at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital and were lodged in the designated prisoner ward under police supervision.

The escape came to light early on Saturday after the accused managed to flee from the custody area. Police subsequently launched a search operation and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities said Nazibur Rahman is the prime accused in the Golaghat triple murder case, making the escape a matter of heightened concern for investigators.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have also arrested Nazibur Rahman's brother, Hizbur Rahman. Officials have not yet disclosed the specific charges against him but said his role is being examined in connection with the escape.

The search for the three absconding undertrial prisoners is continuing, while the investigation into the security breach remains underway.