Gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh stolen from SK Jewellers in broad daylight in Assam's Barpeta Road
Thieves allegedly stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 5 lakh from SK Jewellers in Barpeta Road on November 7. The broad daylight incident sparked local concern as police opened an investigation.
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Story highlights
- Incident took place at the jewellery shop on November 7
- The timing of the theft triggered concern across the locality
- Police personnel reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident
A theft took place at SK Jewellers, a gold jewellery shop in Barpeta Road, on November 7 with thieves allegedly fleeing with gold ornaments worth around Rs 5 lakh.
The incident occurred in broad daylight, triggering concern in the area.
Police reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an investigation. Further details regarding the theft and the identity of the suspects are awaited.
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