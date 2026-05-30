Golden langur deaths raise conservation concerns along road project in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park

Concerns are mounting among conservationists and local residents over the increasing number of Golden Langur fatalities along the Bismuri–Saralpara Road passing through Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, where an ongoing road widening project is being undertaken.

The endangered Golden Langur, which is the official mascot of the Bodoland Territorial Region, inhabits the forested landscape within the 316.29 sq km national park spread across Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

According to local conservation groups, two Golden Langurs have been killed by vehicles within the past month while attempting to cross the Bismuri–Saralpara stretch. The road, which serves as an important canopy corridor for the arboreal primates, is currently being widened by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Environmentalists have expressed concern that the removal of roadside trees and widening of the carriageway have disrupted natural canopy connections used by the langurs for movement. As a result, the animals are reportedly being forced to descend to the ground more frequently, increasing the risk of vehicle collisions.

The fatalities have prompted calls for stronger wildlife protection measures along the route, particularly as the road passes through a protected national park area.

Conservationists and local stakeholders have urged authorities to examine the ecological impact of the project and implement mitigation measures to reduce wildlife mortality. Among the suggestions put forward are canopy bridges or rope crossings for arboreal species, installation of speed breakers and rumble strips, stricter speed regulations and enhanced wildlife crossing signage.

They have also called for greater coordination among the BTC Forest Department, national park authorities and the PWD to ensure that infrastructure development proceeds alongside wildlife conservation objectives.

Experts warn that traffic volume and vehicle speeds could increase further once the road is fully completed, potentially raising risks for the endangered primate population unless adequate safeguards are put in place.

The Golden Langur is found primarily in parts of western Assam and neighbouring Bhutan and is regarded as one of the region's most iconic and threatened wildlife species.