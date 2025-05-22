In an effort to promote grassroots wildlife conservation through education, the Primate Research Centre NE India (PRCNE), in collaboration with the Forest Department of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and Conservation Himalayas, organized a three-day Educator Training Workshop on Wildlife Conservation with a special focus on the endangered Golden langur. The event was held from May 20 to 22, 2025, at Raimona National Park, Kachugaon, coinciding with International Biodiversity Day.

This initiative aims to develop a cadre of Conservation Education Stewards—a group of trained teachers and community leaders from fringe villages surrounding the Chakrashilla Wildlife Sanctuary, Nadangiri Reserve Forest, and Nayekgaon Proposed Reserve Forest in Kokrajhar district. Altogether, 20 teachers from 20 different schools participated, gaining hands-on training in participatory conservation education techniques.

The workshop also witnessed active international collaboration, with participation from three delegates from Bhutan:

Mr. Kuenzang Dorji, Golden langur expert from the Ugyen Wangchuck Institute for Conservation and Environmental Research

Mr. Tenzin Jamtsho, Senior Forest Ranger from the Department of Forests and Park Services

Ms. Sonam Dema, representative from the College of Natural Resources



Their presence provided invaluable insights into Bhutan's conservation strategies and reinforced the need for shared regional responsibility.



The workshop was formally inaugurated by Mr. Dhiren Basumatary, Divisional Forest Officer of Kachugaon Division. In his address, Mr. Basumatary underscored the critical need for transboundary conservation efforts between Assam and Bhutan, particularly for the Golden langur—an endangered primate species with habitats spanning both regions.



Dr. Jihosuo Biswas, Senior Scientist and Coordinator at PRCNE, remarked that this was the third such workshop conducted for educators and community leaders from Kokrajhar’s fringe areas. “Empowering teachers as conservation stewards is essential. They are not only educators but potential catalysts for community transformation,” he stated.

The workshop was facilitated by an esteemed panel of resource persons, including:

Dr. Nabajit Das (BH College)



Dr. Jihosuo Biswas (PRCNE)

Dr. Joydeep Shil (PRCNE)

Mr. Mehtab Uddin Ahmed (PRCNE)

Ms. Kanmaina Ray (PRCNE)

Dr. Pairis Basumatary, Range Officer, Kachugaon Central Range

Participants were exposed to engaging and participatory methods including audio-visual storytelling, concept mapping, role plays, environmental dramas, and educational games—all aimed at equipping them with practical tools to spread awareness among students and local communities.