The golden langur, which is one of the world's 25 most endangered primates, has finally found a safe home in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

Ujan Rabhapara, a village in the Bongaigaon district 5 kilometers from National Highway 117, is now a habitat for the Golden langur.

Villagers took the responsibility of preserving the golden langur and extended their support for the creation of a Golden Langur Habitat Conservation.

The habitat Conservation of Golden Langur was erected and the demarcation process of the area was started twenty years ago in the Bongaigaon district after several groups discovered the golden langurs in Kakoijana Reserve Forest and raised the desire for endangered organism conservation.

It is worth noting that the village attracts a large number of foreign tourists.

The inhabitants of the village stepped forward to save the forest when the golden langurs put the area on the state's tourism map.

Villagers organized a village development committee and collaborated with the forest department and administration to provide food.

They also took on the job of growing the trees and transforming the village into beautiful greenery.

Ujan Rabhapara village has now become a tourist attraction due to the presence of golden langurs. At a time when human impurity threatens all kinds of wild animals, and forests, this initiative of the villagers is truly remarkable.