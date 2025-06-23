Four endangered golden langurs were rescued on Saturday night from the Beldanga area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Acting on intelligence, police intercepted two vehicles near Bhabta rail-gate under the Behrampore sub-division, arresting six individuals allegedly involved in the illegal smuggling of the rare primates.

The seized vehicles, bearing registration numbers WB-02Z-8382 and WB-52BE-1786, were reportedly being used to transport the langurs for smuggling purposes. The arrested suspects have been identified as Mithu Das (33), Titu Das (29), Samil Hossain Biswas (39), Rafiqul Mandal (29), Hasibul Mondal (25), and Biswajit Bagh (23).

The rescued animals have been identified as Gee’s Golden Langurs, a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act of India, and native exclusively to the forests of Assam and parts of Bhutan. Their recovery so close to Assam has led many to believe the langurs were captured from their native habitat in the Northeast.

While the rescue has been widely praised, it has also stirred unease within conservation circles. Anonymous sources have raised concerns about a growing trend wherein seized wildlife, instead of being repatriated to their natural habitats, are diverted to zoos or rehabilitation centers far from their ecological origins.

"Why are these langurs not being sent back to Assam, which is both geographically adjacent and ecologically appropriate?" questioned a conservationist, speaking on condition of anonymity. Some allege a deeper nexus involving high-profile destinations such as the Vantara facility in Gujarat, linked to the Ambani group, where rescued animals reportedly end up after short stays in local zoos.

The debate highlights the tension between the enforcement of anti-smuggling laws and the ethical questions surrounding the rehabilitation of endangered species. Conservation experts argue that returning the golden langurs to their native environment is crucial for their survival, social well-being, and overall species conservation.

Authorities have stated that investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network and determine the precise origin of the rescued langurs. Meanwhile, wildlife officials and NGOs are urging transparency and accountability in decisions regarding the final relocation of the primates.